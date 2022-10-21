Royal author Duncan Larcombe claimed that King Charles III is being very cautious when it comes to Meghan Markle because she could easily say anything that could ruin the royals' reputation.

The biographer, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," said that His Majesty's "modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that's written and said about him."

However, it is different with the Duchess of Sussex. He told Fox News, "But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren't being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit their royal duties in 2020 and did their first global interview afterward with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. It was an explosive one that shocked not just viewers but also Buckingham Palace. Since then they have gone on several TV interviews, with the Duchess of Sussex having done two magazine interviews with The Cut and Variety.

According to Larcombe, the former "Suits" star is banking on her royal title even after Megxit. This is why King Charles III is still keeping a watchful eye on her.

The author explained, "It's the royal family brand. It is a fact Meghan is trading on the brand that King Charles is now very much in charge of. So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense."

Larcombe added, "He won't want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputations of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his opinion, are utterly untrue and unfair."

He thinks King Charles III is being "practical" as he further explained, "The business of family has to be protected, and there is only so much the new king will tolerate of Meghan cashing in."

Speaking of Meghan Markle's Variety interview in which she talked about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Larcombe said, "It's good to see perhaps that she's reining back on what was beginning to look like an attack again, another offensive, in the wake of the queen's death."