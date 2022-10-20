In a recent magazine interview, Meghan Markle talked about Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy, and the late monarch's funeral. She admitted that she was glad to have known Her Majesty and spent time with her.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her feelings when she was at the funeral events. She said she was grateful to be there to lend her support to her husband, Prince Harry, who was known to have been very close to his grandmother.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time," she told Variety.

She then praised Queen Elizabeth II saying, "What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like."

Meghan Markle shared that she feels "deep gratitude to have been able to spend time" with Queen Elizabeth II and "get to know her." She admitted, "It's been a complicated time. But my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband [Prince Philip].'"

The Duchess of Sussex also reflected on the first official engagement she had with Her Majesty and how "special that felt." She admitted that she feels fortunate and that she continues "to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family." The former "Suits" star previously said in her Oprah interview that the Queen has "always been warm, welcoming, and inviting."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the U.K. when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8. They only intended to stay in the country for a week for some charity visits, but that turned into ten days as they participated in the funeral events. They joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the vigil at Westminster Abbey, and then the state funeral on Sept. 19.