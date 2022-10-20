Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking forward to a year of positivity in 2023 amid reports that they want to reconcile with the British royals.

A source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to rebuild relationships in what has been called a "year of reconciliation." They want to patch things up with the royal family so they can all move forward as a united family.

The insider told Closer magazine that in order for the couple to rebuild bridges, they first have to simmer down on the projects that could possibly negatively affect them. These projects include Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. The royals are reportedly concerned over its potential to tarnish not only the reputation of both King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, but the British monarchy as a whole.

"Right now they need to get Harry's memoir toned down and published," the source said adding that there is also the couple's Netflix docuseries which has yet to come out.

Various media outlets have contradicting reports on when it will air, with some saying it has been postponed to 2023. But an industry source told Page Six that it is going to be released as planned in December saying, "As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year."

Once everything has been toned down, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly take time for themselves to plan their future. It will be "time to kick back and take romantic trips together while trying to patch things up with the royals."

The tipster claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "want next year to be a year of positivity – rebuilding relationships, and hopefully welcoming a new little one into their lives." They are said to be planning to have a third child because the former "Suits" star thinks it can bring her and her husband closer.

Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to reconcile with the royals come ahead of King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023. It is unclear if they will attend as the date also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday.