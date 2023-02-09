King Charles III gave an awkward response when personally asked about his youngest son Prince Harry during a visit to the University of East London's (UEL) campus in Stratford on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The monarch joined the university's 125th anniversary where he unveiled a plaque and opened its new hospital and primary care training hub. He was accompanied on the visit by UEL's vice-chancellor and president Professor Amanda Broderick.

King Charles III also did a walkabout where he greeted, shook hands, and chatted with some of the students. One of them had asked him, "Can you bring back Harry?"

According to the Mirror, at first, His Majesty misheard what was said and asked, "Who?" As the realisation dawned, he then reportedly gave an awkward laugh and then expertly brushed off the question by moving along.

At the University of East London, The King opened the new Hospital & Primary Care Training Hub, which will train future generations of NHS professionals.



King Charles III has not publicly commented on the release of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" on Jan. 10. None of the members of the royal family have shared their thoughts about the criticism the duke shared about his father, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton in the book.

Instead, they have kept calm and carried on with their public duties. The last time His Majesty mentioned his youngest son and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle was during his first speech as the new monarch last year. He had shared his love for the couple as they continue to build their lives overseas.

Now the public wants to know if the Sussexes will be at his coronation on May 6, which so happens to be the 4th birthday of their son Archie. Buckingham Palace has yet to announce final details about the ceremony, which will take place in London's Westminster Abbey.

According to reports, the guest list will focus on working royal family members, which include Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne. Prince Harry himself told ITV's Tom Bradby that he is uncertain if he will be invited saying that "the ball is in their court." The last time the duke and Meghan Markle reunited with the royals was for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.