Tensions are reportedly high at Buckingham Palace because of the high demands King Charles III has for his coronation next year. His Majesty will be formally crowned as the new British monarch on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

A source claimed that palace aides are feeling the stress but they are "just trying to muddle along." His Majesty allegedly has "many demands" because he wants his coronation to be momentous. But he also does not want to spend so much of the taxpayers' money as he recognises the ongoing cost of living crisis in the U.K.

To acknowledge the crisis, he has scaled down the number of guests at the event from 8,000 to 2,000. He reportedly had to leave out his celebrity friends and some key family members. But despite the "cut-price" coronation, he still has his demands.

One insider told Woman's Day that King Charles III "is being a real diva about the coronation" because "he still wants it to be the event of the century, whilst not annoying a nation who are suffering from the cost of living crisis."

The source continued, "His aides are caught in the nightmare position of having to constantly remind him to keep within the budget.

One of his said demands is his custom-made suits. The 73-year-old "isn't happy with any of them" the insider alleged adding that His Majesty "will keep hiring and firing designers until they get it right."

Another dilemma was the coronation date as King Charles III had allegedly wanted it to take place early in June to mirror his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. She was formally crowned as British monarch on June 2.

However, there were too many clashes with the King's diary, especially with the Epsom Derby and the FA Cup. Finalising it to May 6, 2023, has reportedly left him unhappy because the date coincides with the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie. He knows the couple will only use this as "ammunition against him."

However, unconfirmed reports of King Charles III's demands for his coronation should be taken with a grain of salt. Buckingham Palace has yet to release details about the event including the guest list. Understandably, the event would also lead to some stress among palace aides to make it as smooth as possible given its historical importance.