King Charles III reportedly did not want to choose May 6, 2023 as his coronation day, as he knows that it will only upset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have it on the same day as the birthday of their son Archie.

It reportedly took a month to finalise the coronation date and he went "back and forth over this for eons." A source told Woman's Day that he wanted to have it in early June to mirror his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on June 2.

However, he was advised against it because of the many clashes in his diary including with the Epsom Derby and FA Cup final. The insider said, "He had to settle for May, but he wasn't happy about it and made that known - especially as it's now on the same day as his grandson Archie's 4th birthday, which he knows will give Meghan and Harry more ammunition against him."

King Charles III's coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey with 2,000 instead of 8,000 guests anticipated to witness the momentous occasion. Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside him.

The date has since become a subject of contention among royal experts and followers with some believing it to be a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Another source claimed, "Harry and Meghan will definitely take this as a snub. They can't believe Charles would do such a thing, especially when there's so much chatter over whether he'll allow the Sussex children to be prince and princess. Even if he does invite the Sussexes, Harry will be far too proud to accept, especially after this."

But royal authors Katie Nicholl and Duncan Larcombe defended King Charles III and said the coronation date is definitely not a snub at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie.

Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," said it is "one of those situations where those in charge will have thrown multiple diaries together - that of the King, of religious leaders and of government officials – and decided on this date." Meanwhile, Nicholl labeled the coronation date as a "happy coincidence" and definitely not a snub to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie.