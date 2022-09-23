King Charles III showed he wants to heal rift with Prince Harry: expert
The 73-year-old expressed his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his first speech as the new British monarch.
King Charles III is said to be willing to let bygones be bygones and end his rift with Prince Harry for the sake of his reign and their family.
Royal author Duncan Larcombe believes that the 73-year-old sent an olive branch to his youngest son in his first speech as British monarch. He had said, "I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."
The biographer, who wrote, "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," said that the inclusion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could only mean His Majesty wants to smooth matters out between the couple and Prince William.
"King Charles has indicated that he is determined to heal the rift between his sons. The speech was a very carefully considered and perfectly executed olive branch from a person who was, frankly, not only burying his mother but he was also burying Prince Charles," Larcombe told OK! magazine.
He added, "The father that Harry knew almost doesn't exist anymore, he has changed. Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons."
Larcombe acknowledged that there is only so much that King Charles III can do. But he thinks that publicly declaring his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "during a speech where he barely mentioned a soul was a deliberate and strategic attempt by The King." He said it was the monarch's way of telling the duke, "Right, enough is enough, this is how much I still love you, everything has changed."
Meanwhile, body language expert Jess Ponce III claimed that the monarch expressed his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "in a very exclusive way." He told entertainment website Nicki Swift that King Charles III also made certain to mention the life the couple is building in the U.S.A., which is said to be a sign of his respect and approval.
Ponce III said King Charles III's message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "reinforced his position of inclusivity as if to subtly say we are all one family." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the British royals for the funeral events of Queen Elizabeth II. They are now back home in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.
