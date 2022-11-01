King Charles III is believed to be looking forward to welcoming a new member of the royal family amid unconfirmed reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting baby number four.

According to Star magazine in its Nov. 7 issue, His Majesty was one of the first people to find out about the Princess of Wales' pregnancy. He is "thrilled" and sees the arrival of his sixth grandchild as another opportunity for him to make amends for not being a hands-on father to Prince William and Prince Harry.

A source told the publication, "Whatever Charles lacked as a father to William, and his brother Prince Harry, he's making it up now to his grandchildren. He loves playing with George, Charlotte, and Louis and will tease them until they giggle."

The 73-year-old monarch showed he is a hands-on granddad during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5. He was seen carrying Prince Louis on his lap after the four-year-old had a tantrum and pulled angry faces at his mother.

"Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to, you know, play with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. We need him there as much as possible." ❤️

Prince William.

King charles & His grandson prince Louis Arthur Charles😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/jlVInixMlm — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) October 31, 2022

Aside from King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are also ecstatic about having a sibling. They have reportedly been begging their parents for a baby. Prince Louis, being the youngest, is excited to have a younger sibling with whom he can play around.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte especially wants the baby to be a girl so she has a sister. The same sentiment her mother shares, who reportedly wants to have another daughter so Princess Charlotte can experience the same closeness she shares with her own sister, Pippa Middleton.

Another insider claimed that the Princess of Wales has "always been broody" and wants to have a baby because she "wonders how empty things will feel when there are no little ones running around during the day," with her children in school and all growing up so fast.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly told immediate family members about their baby number four. These include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who sent their well-wishes to the couple. However, one should take reports that the Princess of Wales is pregnant as a rumour unless Kengsington Palace makes an official announcement.