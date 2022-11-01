Kate Middleton has always been vocal about her desire to add to her children with Prince William, and a source claimed she may already be pregnant with baby number four.

The insider claimed that one of the people the couple told about the pregnancy was the late Queen Elizabeth II. They allegedly told her the exciting news before she died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle.

"There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them," the source told Star magazine in its Nov.7 issue adding, "They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones."

Kate Middleton is allegedly already suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She also went through the same extreme morning sickness during her three pregnancies. This was why Prince William was hesitant at first to have another child because he worries about his wife's health when she is pregnant. But she has assured him that she would be fine and that it would only be temporary.

Moreover, the Princess of Wales has reportedly been dropping clues that she is with child. She had previously been "broody" when in the company of under-one-year-olds. She was also recently photographed "touching her belly," although the insider did not specify when this happened.

But the mum-of-three is "glowing," the source said adding that she has "been wanting another child for the past two years." She and Prince William have reportedly been trying and her being pregnant again does not come as a surprise to their friends and family.

It is certainly also great news for their children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, who are "ecstatic" because they have also been begging their parents for a younger sibling.

However, rumours of the Prince and Princess of Wales expecting baby number four are nothing new. They have so far remained mum on the claims. If Kate Middleton is indeed pregnant, then Kensington Palace would be happy to share the exciting news with the public in due time.