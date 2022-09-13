The last thing King Charles III needs to worry about is Meghan Markle. But it is said that he is concerned about what she could share with the public about what went on behind closed doors around the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Because of this he has reportedly asked Prince Harry to urge her to cancel her Spotify podcast for good.

The new British monarch is worried that the Duchess of Sussex might publicise private family matters in her "Archetypes" podcast after she admitted in her interview with The Cut that she did not sign any NDA so she can talk about anything.

A source told OK! magazine, "King Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview: she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking. He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly."

Another insider added, "It's the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time, but make no mistake, it's a very serious problem."

King Charles reportedly does not want Meghan Markle to discuss "anything about the family's interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion." As such, he has asked Prince Harry to "convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all" even though he fears that his son may not be able to get through to her.

The Duchess of Sussex has released three episodes so far of "Archetypes." But she has decided to pause the release of the remaining episodes out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Yet, King Charles is believed to be worried that she would still discuss events relating to Her Majesty's death when she proceeds with her podcast. He hopes "that common sense, politeness, and restraint will ensure Meghan makes the right decision not to discuss anything about the Windsor family and his mother's death."

There is no update on the new release dates of the other "Archetypes" episodes. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to remain in the U.K. for nearly a month. They will join the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19 and are expected to join the seven-day Royal Mourning that will follow after the funeral.