Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the U.K. longer than their expected one-week itinerary given Queen Elizabeth II's death. There have been questions about their children who are in California, and according to sources, they might consider bringing Archie and Lilibet to the country with Doria Ragland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from their children for over a week since they arrived in Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World Summit. But it has now been reported that they will be present at Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Hello! royal editor Emily Nash said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "will be staying in the UK until after the funeral. It's fair to say that they obviously want to be present for the Queen and pay tribute to her."

The couple is also expected to join the Royal Mourning, which will take place for seven days after the funeral. King Charles, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, said this will be "observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."

This means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to be away from Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, for nearly a month. The children have reportedly been under the care of their maternal grandmother in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California while their parents carried out engagements in the U.K. and Germany last week.

Now, according to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to work out whether they should have her mum fly out with Archie and Lilibet to the U.K. But the couple has yet to announce their decision.

If ever Archie and Lilibet will join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, then they would not be the only royal children at the service. Several of their cousins will reportedly be there too. Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte will be present. Mike and Zara Tindall's kids Mia, Lena, and Lucas will reportedly likely also be there.