Apart from occasional working visits, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Netherlands perform their royal duties from their office set up at their royal residence, Huis Ten Bosch. The couple gave their followers a sneak peek into their gorgeous office on Monday.

King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima have separate offices at Huis Ten Bosch, a 17th-century manor located in the outskirts of The Hague which underwent a massive renovation last year, reports Hello. The crown couple owns two more royal residences- Noordeinde Palace in The Hague and the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

Pictures of the Dutch royals engaged in a video conference calls at their respective offices were shared by the Dutch royal court on its official Instagram account on Monday with the caption: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have various telephonic conversations with healthcare institutions and other organisations and individuals regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

"By means of these telephone calls and, if possible, working visits, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic," the caption further read.

The picture of Willem-Alexander's office shows a large wooden desk topped with frame photos, books and diaries, an Apple iMac, a telephone, and an iPad positioned on a tripod. The wall behind the desk was painted in a moss green shade, mostly hidden by a large wooden shelf that carried framed photos, books, and some decorative elements. The wall adjacent to the desk had white panelling.

But what stole the spotlight at the Dutch monarch's office was pictures of him with British Queen Elizabeth II that can be seen on the wooden bookcase behind him. One of the pictures showed him posing with his wife Maxima and the British monarch at the Order of the Garter service, where Willem-Alexander was invested as Supernumerary, or 'Stranger', Knight of the Garter, in 2019. The other one had him posing with Maxima at Royal Ascot.

Meanwhile, Maxima's office had a royal theme, except a mural wallpaper featuring a striking image of palm trees in the countryside on one wall. Her diagonally-placed desk had luxurious gold detailing complemented by a gold desk lamp and ornament, as well as vintage-themed chairs. The 48-year-old was also engaged in a video call on an iPad positioned on a tripod just like her husband. A selection of books, framed photographs, and ornaments could be seen on the lit-up glass-front cabinets on either side of a window.