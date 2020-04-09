While the royals across the globe cancelled their public engagements and have been isolating in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Máxima of Netherlands is undertaking working visits to see the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the ground level while practising social distancing norms.

Queen Máxima carried out two working visits in a day to see the impact of the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands. Abiding by all guidelines issued by the government as a precautionary measure against the pandemic, the queen made a visit to a hotel and catering facility in Amsterdam, as well as transport company Pieter Smit in Nieuw-Vennep on Wednesday, reports Royal Central.

The pictures of the visits were shared by the Dutch royal court on its official Instagram account with the caption: "Through telephone conversations and, if possible, working visits, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic. Measures are taken in consultation with the organizations involved to allow the working visits to take place."

The caption further informed that the 48-year-old held a meeting at Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN), the largest organisation representing the hospitality business in the Netherlands, to learn more about the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel and food sectors. During her visit to Hotel V Nesplein, she met Vice President of Operations of the hotel chain Accor Nederland, the Managing Director of McDonald's Nederland, the Managing Partner of Hotel V and the CEO of HMSHost International, to discuss the economic impact as well as short and longterm plans to keep the companies running.

The mother-of-three also held a meeting with catering entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized businesses at a closed pub to hear about the problems they are currently facing. Later in the day, she carried out a visit to Pieter Smit transportation company and spoke to the owner, drivers, and planners of the logistics service to discuss the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dutch royal had carried out working visits last week as well, once to a plant nursery in Honselersdijk to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the earnings of the horticultural sector and later to Red Cross in Loenen to meet the volunteers caring for the elderly members amid the crisis.