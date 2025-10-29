The tension is unbearable. Kingdom's fourth episode left audiences on a knife's edge, with Shin and the Mountain Queen, Yotanwa, poised to unleash hell upon the fortress of Liewei. The Western Zhao Invasion arc has been a masterclass in strategic chaos, thanks entirely to General Ousen's audacious, almost insane, gambit.

By bypassing Kokuyou and marching directly for the heart of Gyou, he has thrown the entire Zhao defence into disarray. Now, as the brilliant Li Mu and a startled Shun Shuishu scramble to react, Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 is set to deliver the first explosive payoff of this massive campaign. This is not just another battle; this is where the real war begins.

Yotanwa Takes the Spotlight in Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5

Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 is set to be a paramount point in the Western Zhao Invasion arc. It will heavily concentrate on the action plot, as the story proceeds towards the invasion of Liewei's fortress. The previous episode's cliffhanger, which saw Shin and Yotanwa stationing their squads for this key attack, will dominate the upcoming episode and raise the stakes for all the key generals involved.

All eyes will be on the Mountain Queen, Yotanwa, who is expected to obtain the most spotlight. Her mountain warriors are not conventional soldiers, and their "specialised" skills are precisely what Qin needs. Their expertise in climbing and guerrilla tactics makes them essential against the "fortified positions" of Liewei. Fans can expect Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 to display these unique skills in "fiery battle choreography".

While the assault on Liewei begins, the larger strategic map remains in chaos. Ousen's audacious decision has caught the Zhao forces completely off guard. Their sharpest tactician, Li Mu, is now forced to answer this "unplanned trick".

His desperate shot to "mobilize the royal guard from the Kantan palace faces bureaucratic obstacles". This political subplot—a frequent theme in Kingdom—highlights how court intricacies and political infighting interfere with military responses, leaving frontline units dangerously exposed.

The Chaotic Cliffhanger Leading to Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5

The setup for this siege was frantic. Episode 4 rapidly "widened the battlefield". Three armies congregated, and a third faction's movements upset everyone's plans. The Zhao commander, Shun Shuishu, was "startled... tremendously" when he discovered the Qin army had left their feint in Jinan and was now "marching straight toward Liewei".

While this was happening, Kanki's forces were running interference, confronting Zhao troops and risking the interception of the main Qin advance. Amidst this chaos, the episode delivered a brief but noteworthy moment for manga readers: the appearance of Sima Shang, leading five thousand troops against the Yan army.

This character is "only known by manga readers as important for future events". His unexpected cameo "provoked considerable excitement" among fans who know what his presence signals. The episode concluded with Shin and Yotanwa formulating their assault on Liewei fortress, a cliffhanger that built massive suspense for the next instalment.

Your Global Release Guide for Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5

Fans will not have to wait long for the siege to begin. According to this release date information, the episode will air on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at precisely 12:05 PM PDT.

In Japan, the episode broadcasts on NHK General TV at 12:10 AM JST on Sunday, which corresponds to Saturday evening for most international territories.

For viewers in other regions, here is the exact release schedule:

Time Zones Date Time Central Daylight Time November 1, 2025, Saturday 2:05 PM Eastern Daylight Time November 1, 2025, Saturday 3:05 PM Greenwich Mean Time November 1, 2025, Saturday 7:05 PM Indian Standard Time November 1, 2025, Saturday 8:40 PM

Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 can be accessed from several major platforms, including Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will provide English-subtitled versions for North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Oceania, and the Indian Subcontinent.

The stage is set. Ousen's audacious gamble has thrown the entire campaign into chaos, and now the first explosive battle of his plan is about to erupt at Liewei. With Yotanwa's mountain warriors poised to strike and a desperate Li Mu scrambling to counter, Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 promises to be a pivotal, action-packed instalment.

Will Yotanwa's "fiery battle choreography" be enough to breach the fortress walls? Share your predictions for the siege of Liewei in the comments below!