Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are now proud parents to a baby boy following news of the birth of their first child in London on Tuesday.

A representative for the actor confirmed the baby's birth to E!. The couple is said to be "very very happy" with their son. If Leslie did give birth on Tuesday then she may have only stayed in the hospital for a few hours. She and Harington were photographed out in London with their baby shortly after.

Pictures from Page Six showed the couple all bundled up as they walked holding hands while the new mum cradled her infant child in a carrier on her chest. Harington carried a large orange bag from the shop Sainsbury's in one hand. He did not have his face mask on while his wife opted to wear one.

The "Game of Thrones" actress announced she was expecting her first child with Harington in September 2020. Leslie debuted her growing baby bump in a U.K. digital magazine and later expressed her thrill and excitement to welcome a new member to the family.

The couple met on the set of the HBO series where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. Their on-screen romance turned into reality when Harington fell in love with his co-star during the filming of the second season in Iceland.

He remembered how the magical Northern Lights were there when he realised his romantic feelings for Leslie. He admitted though that he was already attracted to her from the start so it was easy to fall in love with her.

They then dated on and off since 2012 and finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Scotland in 2018 with family and friends present. A source at the time described the wedding as "perfect" and a "day full of love and celebration" which was evident in everyone's faces. Among those present at the wedding included "Game of Thrones" co-stars Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Maisie Williams.

Harington and Leslie have yet to officially announce the birth of their baby boy. They have also yet to reveal his name and possibly share photos of the newborn.