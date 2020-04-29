Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who rekindled their romance a few months ago and have been in quarantine together with Hadid's family, are expecting their first child, several reports have claimed.

A source told Us Weekly that Gigi Hadid is "pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love," adding that the supermodel has "always wanted to start a family" with the singer.

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old model has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed," the insider said.

However, family sources have told TMZ that Hadid is, in fact, five months into her pregnancy, though she doesn't know the sex of the baby yet.

Neither of these reports has yet been confirmed by the couple or their representatives.

The reports of pregnancy come just two months after the supermodel opened up about her plans of starting a family, and said she might even consider changing her profession. In an interview with i-D magazine in February, she had said: "I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling."

Hadid had recently taken to Instagram to share pictures from her 25th birthday celebration on Thursday, revealing that the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer has been isolating with her and her family at their Pennsylvania farmhouse amidst coronavirus lockdown. "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!" she had written.

Hadid and Zayn Malik first started dating back in 2015, but broke up in 2018, only to get back together quietly later that year. They called it quit once again in January 2019, before rekindling their romance towards the end of the year.