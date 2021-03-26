Kris Jenner is recalling an awkward and embarrassing incident where she accidentally had sex with her then-husband Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, while her daughter Khloé Kardashian was hiding under their bed.

The momager recounted the incident in a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday, and joked that Khloé still "has PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder)" because of the "traumatising" incident. Ellen was reminding the reality TV star about another story her daughters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian had revealed during their recent appearance on the talk show host's new series "Lady Parts," but Kris confused it with the awkward bed encounter.

The businesswoman told Ellen: "I wasn't sure if you were referring to the time when she (Khloé ) and her girlfriend were like 10 years old and were playing hide and seek and they hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time."

"In the meantime, Bruce at the time and I came into the bed and went to sleep, and you know, had a little bit of hanky panky going on and the kids were still under the bed," the 65-year-old confessed.

"Oh my god... no I didn't know about that," Ellen then revealed.

When the talk show host further inquired about the incident, Kris explained: "Well they were so scared, that they stayed there for hours and in the middle of the night when they were sure we were both asleep they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out. It was awful."

Kris also confessed that she was more traumatised than her daughter at the time, as the latter couldn't have possibly known what they were doing and would have figured it out only later.

Khloé had herself also spoken about the situation during an episode of her talk show "Kocktails with Khloé" in 2016. The 36-year-old revealed that she "woke up to the bed shaking and was too scared to leave," so she "had to wait for the whole thing."

"My mom feels bad about it still. We talk about it all the time. I'm like, 'You guys, I'm scarred for life. That's why I am the way that I am,'" she said.