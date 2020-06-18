'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart has bagged a royal role in her career. The actress is set to play the leading character of an iconic member of British royal family Princess Diana in director Pablo Larrain's movie titled "Spencer."

Joining Larrain, who is known for his films like "Jackie" and "Neruda," behind the camera are Fabula partner Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, and Paul Webster, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, the script is by Steven Knight, who is noted for his work for films such as "Eastern Promises," BBC drama "Peaky Blinders," and "The Hundred-Foot Journey."

Starring Stewart in the leading role, the movie reportedly is based on a "critical weekend" of the life of the princess and her husband Prince Charles. The event occurred in the 1990s when "Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen." The movie's storyline is stretched over three days, which is said to be one of Diana's final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Speaking with the above publication, Larrain expressed his excitement to showcase what is on the other side of the fairy tale. He describes it as a "fairy tale upside down" when the princess refuses to be the queen in the future.

"How and why do you decide to do that? It's a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that's what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life," Larrain said.

The director believes that Stewart is a great choice to play the role of one of the most famous women in the world. He describes the actress as the "force of nature."

"Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time," Larrain said.

He goes on to explain why the movie is named "Spencer." "It's about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself," he added.

The film will refrain from discussing Diana's tragic car accident death. Instead, it will focus on her relationship with her husband. "It's a very energetic and beautiful script by Steven Knight, whose work I have admired for years," Larrain said of Knight's work in the movie.

The movie will be made available to buyers at the virtual Cannes Market by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation Entertainment. The production will begin in the year 2021.