Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player after this year's World Cup in Qatar says Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjørtoft. The France international wants out of Paris Saint-Germain despite signing a new three-year deal just this summer despite strong interest from the Madrid giants.

PSG were delighted after convincing Mbappe to snub the Santiago Bernabeu for the Parc des Princes, but it has not gone according to plan. The French forward is not happy after promises made at the time of the contract signing are yet to be fulfilled.

Mbappe is now seeking pastures new as early as the January transfer window, which is immediately after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former AS Monaco forward will not be short of suitors, with top clubs across Europe ready to sign him, but it remains to be seen if Real will return after being snubbed publicly in the summer.

Fjørtoft remains convinced that the Spanish capital is his next destination, with Carlo Ancelotti's side in the drivers seat to land him. Mbappe has always maintained that playing at the Santiago Bernabeu remains a childhood dream which he wishes to fulfil.

"Like I have said for a long time...after the World Cup Mbappé will join Real Madrid either in the first or the second transfer- window. My tip is that that deal is already signed and locked up someway," Fjørtoft wrote.

French football expert Julien Laurens has revealed that Mbappe feels "betrayed" by the Ligue 1 giants owing to their lack of action on the promises made. The tensions between the player and the club have come to a boil, and he now wants out, and is not willing to wait until the summer.

"The promises they would sign a new striker so he could play in his best position off the striker, that Neymar wouldn't be there and he would be sold, that they would sign a centre-back, and he would be at the centre of the project. All of these things have not happened," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos, however, feels it is the press that is making up stories, as Mbappe has not told the club about his desire to leave in January. He reiterated that the Frenchman was happy in Paris, and ready to fight for the club alongside his teammates.

"It's not a statement from the player, it's [from the press], and to have such information before a match like this is very serious. That's why I'm here, to deny and say clearly that Kylian Mbappe has never spoken to me or to the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] to leave PSG in January," Campos said.