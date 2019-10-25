Kylie Jenner and rapper Drake has sparked dating rumours ever since the two were spotted spending a lot of time together at the Grammy Award-winner singer's birthday party.

The makeup mogul was reportedly in attendance at "God's Plan" singer's 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner spent "the most time near Drake and his friends." A source told the magazine that she was having fun with her friends, rapping and chatting "while she was next to Drake."

The source confirms that they were not dancing together, but they "seemed to have a connection." Meanwhile, the two spent a "lot of time talking to each other" and another source suggests that they "seemed to be enjoying each other's company."

Jenner, who recently broke up with her long-time boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott was enjoying her time sipping Mod Selection Champagne. They were joking and laughing all along in the bash. It is alleged that the 22-year-old "seemed really happy and in a great mood." The two were comfortable in each other's company and the source suspected some "attraction there."

The news of so-called romance comes not too long after the Kylie Cosmetics founder's split with "Rodeo" singer Scott. The alleged split occurred earlier in October. Since then, the former couple has come together several times to spend time with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Drake has had a connection with the Kardashian family for a very long time. He reportedly has a special bond with Jenner's mother and has attended a few family occasions such as Christmas Eve party in 2015 and her 16th birthday. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were at Drake's birthday party, too.

Several websites are speculating if Jenner and Drake were to get romantically involved, it would come as awkward news for the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West and Drake have a long-standing feud.

The two rappers have had clashes in the past and West has been openly upset about Drake following his wife on Instagram. Nevertheless, there is no news confirming the rumours about Jenner and Drake romance. Therefore, is it best to take the information with a grain of salt.