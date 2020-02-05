Kylie Jenner talked about her future plan to give her daughter Stormi a sibling, and how she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are great co-parents in a recent magazine interview.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted that all her friends love Stormi, but they also pressure her about having more kids. However, baby no. 2 is not on the cards yet.

"I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan," Jenner said, in her March cover interview for Harper's Bazaar.

She reminisced about the time she got pregnant and said she loved it because she just stayed at home, watched movies in bed and forgot about the world. When Jenner became pregnant with Scott's child, she avoided being seen in public. She mostly stayed at home and there were rumours but no proof about her pregnancy. Fans only learned the truth after she gave birth to Stormi.

Talking about her daughter, the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared that she loves to spend time with Stormi. She sometimes takes the time off and lets the nannies take days off so she can hang out with her toddler at home.

As a mum, Jenner is also working to teach her daughter how to handle life in the limelight. She thinks "about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now." She also thinks about "all of the negativity that comes with the Internet."

"I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life," Jenner shared.

As for her ex-boyfriend Scott, the reality TV star pointed out that he has been a hands-on dad. The "Look Mom I Can Fly" star makes it a point to visit and spend time with Stormi at her home. Although they are no longer a couple, the "Life of Kylie" star wants Stormi to experience what she did growing up with the support of her parents, Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

"We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated," Jenner explained, adding, "I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Rumours have it that Jenner and Scott are working on getting back together. But her interview put these claims to bed the moment she called him her best friend.