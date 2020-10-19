Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited for a sizzling new photoshoot. The skincare mogul posted two pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram and sparked romance speculations.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner and her rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott came together to shoot for Matthew Williams's first collection for Givenchy. By the look of the pictures, the pair looks cozy and comfortable as they pose for William's. Kylie Jenner adorned a sexy Givenchy outfit which included a sheer dress, a cropped jacket, and yellow heels. Meanwhile, the "Sicko Mode" rapper sported a beige t-shirt and leather pants that he paired with a metal waist belt.

"Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial," Jenner captioned the post. "This collection is wow congrats !!! can't wait to see more."

Scott, with whom Jenner shares a daughter, commented on the pictures with emojis.

"Keeping Up Wth Kardashian" star's sister Khloe Kardashian also commented on the picture.

"ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE," Khloe wrote.

Jenner's mother Kris Jenner also commented on the post saying, "Wowza !!!"

According to Us Weekly, the photoshoot pictures have led to "reconciliation rumours." Meanwhile, the exes are enjoying their time with their daughter Stormi and make a great team as parents.

Jenner and Scott are co-parenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy," a source told the publication. "Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child."

In addition, the insider revealed that there is "there is still love there on both sides and it shows when they are together."

Jenner and Scott started dating each other in the year 2017. They met at Coachella and started their romance. Following this, they made several public appearances such as Met Gala. The following year they announced the birth of their baby Stormi Webster. In September 2019, the two called it quits but made it clear that raising Stormi with love and support will always be their priority.

Another source confirmed that Scott and Jenner "love spending time together and parenting Stormi."