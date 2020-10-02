Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster started her schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the usual classrooms, friends, and a playground were replaced by virtual classes. However, her makeup mogul mother still went over the top with her first day of school look which has sparked a debate on social media.

Kylie Jenner took to her social media accounts on Wednesday, to share excitement for her daughter Stormi Webster's first day of school. Alongside the clip that showed the two-year-old excitedly jumping up and down in front of a Mercedes-Benz in a black t-shirt dress chanting "First day of school," Kylie wrote: "First day of home schooooool."

What caught the internet's attention was the massive amount of money spent on the toddler's school look. Stormi was wearing diamond earrings, Air Jordans Retro 3 sneakers, and a fabulous pale pink Hermes Togo Kelly Ado backpack which retails for $12,000 (£9,331), reports Insider.

The expensive first-day outfit soon became the talk on social media, with users sharing pictures of their first backpacks. "Stormi's backpack alone could probably help me pay off some loans," one tweeted, while another quipped: "I would rob stormi, respectfully."

Meanwhile, others criticised the reality TV star for giving such an expensive item to a child, noting that the money spent on the "unrelatable" item could be a lot of help to others. A social media user commented with a sad emoji: "when stormi's first day of school bag is Hermes Birkin...can't relate." Another wrote: "I guarantee stormi would have picked a "Frozen" jansport backpack rather than a 12k Hermès one if she had the choice."

Others called out the Kylie Cosmetics founder for being tone-deaf and dubbed the purchase a waste of money amid a global pandemic. "We are in the middle of a pandemic. Some kids can't even do distance learning because they are homeless with no computer, no wifi, no home. This is disgusting," a user wrote.

The 23-year-old has previously also attracted criticism for making luxury and impractical purchases for her daughter. She faced backlash in October last year for making Stormi wear a mini version of her 2019 Met Gala Gown for Halloween. Social media users commented that Stormi looks like she doesn't want to be in the extravagant outfit, and lambasted Kylie for treating her baby like a "doll."