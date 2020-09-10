Followers of Kylie Jenner know how she loves to take pictures with her two-year-old and post it on her social media. However, she had to go through quite a hustle to document a recent family moment with her daughter and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

In an attempt to take a family picture of the three of them, Kylie Jenner tried to get Stormi to pose with her and Travis Scott, but to no avail. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the adorable video that proves getting the little ones to give the perfect shot is harder than it looks.

On Tuesday night, Jenner shared the video on her Instagram account whereby she tells Stormi, who is in her lap, to smile. According to ET, Stormi raises her arms in the air and tries to get out of her mother's arms. Meanwhile, Scott can be seen standing and smiling at his daughter's antics. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star captioned the story: "pics with 2 year olds."

Jenner and the "Sicko Mode" rapper welcomed their baby in February 2018. The couple broke up in October 2019 and continue to co-parent Stormi amicably. Meanwhile, the post comes soon after the big announcement about "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" conclusion. The reality television show is coming to a close after 20 seasons, next year.

As for Scott, he is currently busy with the launch of his "collaboration with McDonald's." As per the report, the McDonald's menu will incorporate Grammy-nominated star's favourite meals which will be sold across the United States for $6 until Oct. 4.

The recent video is not the only adorable video of Stormi shared by the makeup mogul on her Instagram. In a recent video, the 23-year-old's daughter can be seen dressed in white with a neat hairdo as she checks herself out in the mirror before making the exit. Inspecting her look in the mirror, Stormi can be heard saying "so pretty!"

Jenner's video was received with lots of love and some fans also showered some love in the comments as well. "Little Star," "cutie" and "cuteness overload" are some of the remarks on Stormi's video. "Just a quick outfit check before she heads out," wrote one user.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," he marvelled. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age," Scott said about raising his daughter in an interview with GQ.