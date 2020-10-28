Kylie Jenner's vision to make her Kylie Skin line a global brand is taking shape as the skincare range will soon make its debut in the United Kingdom.

Kylie Jenner took to the Twitter handle of her skincare brand over the weekend to announce that it will become available in the UK in November. The tweet reads: "Big news UK! We're thrilled to announce that #KylieSkin will be available in @Selfridges and @Harrods in stores and online on November 4th!"

Kylie Skin shared the good news on its Instagram account as well, announcing that the skincare range will be available at Selfridges and Harrods online on Sunday, November 1, while it will reach the stores on Tuesday, November 3.

Selfridges updated the news on its website as well, writing: "Kylie's line of popular skincare essentials delivers beautiful, glowy and healthy skin – from her bestselling Foaming Face Wash and Facial Moisturiser to the Coconut Body Scrub and Body Lotion."

The reality TV star launched the Kylie Skin line last year as an offshoot from her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old announced that she is planning to expand the international reach of the brand by planning to launch four brand new websites in the UK, Germany, France, and Australia.

"I'm launching my official @KylieSkin websites in the UK, Germany, France and Australia this October! Go to the @kylieskin Instagram for all the details on the new sites and to sign up to get alerts when the sites go live!" the businesswoman announced on her social media sites in September.

In a statement at the time, the mother-of-one expressed her excitement at launching the skincare line in markets across the globe. Kylie said: "I always wanted to bring my skincare line to more consumers around the world and this will allow for an easier shopping experience and faster delivery. I'm looking forward to engaging with more customers in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, to hear what their favorite products are and how they incorporate them into their routines."