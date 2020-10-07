Lady Gaga raised a storm on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a new topless picture from her recent steamy photoshoot for her beauty venture.

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, looked ethereal in a sultry snap she shared on the picture-sharing app to promote her cosmetics brand Haus Labs. In the photograph, the "Shallow" singer was lying across the floor with her make-up products all over.

For the past few days, the 34-year-old has been sharing pictures from the photoshoot which has been done in collaboration with partner Head Rush. The first picture of the musician posing with a makeup product in her hand was shared last Thursday.

Later on Monday, the Grammy-winner shared a picture of herself showing off her svelte figure in a skimpy white two-piece bikini set. For the photoshoot, Gaga sported a long and luxurious faded aqua blue hairdo.

Alongside a shot of the makeup compacts last week, the "A Star Is Born" actress stated that she has always "believed in the power of makeup to elevate self-love." She further wrote in the post: "I've named them Heat Spell and Head Rush to indicate the ecstasy of celebrating you."

The photoshoot comes at a time when the songstress has emerged as the front runner for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards after the full shortlist was announced on Tuesday. Gaga is in the lead with seven nominations, including categories of Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Video for her duet with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me," which has also secured a position in the Best Song and Best Collaboration categories.

Justin Bieber and K-pop band BTS are following the musician with five nominations each. Other nominees include Little Mix, Katy Perry, Drake, and Nicki Minaj for her WAP video with Megan Thee Stallion. The 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Gaga was the top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards as well, which was held on Aug. 30. She won five Moonpersons at the award show, including artist of the year and a special MTV Tricon Award.