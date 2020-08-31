Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga is also known for making peculiar style statements with elaborate costumes during her red-carpet appearances. While face masks in the midst of a global pandemic are hampering fashion for others, the versatile artist used it to her advantage with a series of iconic face gears that stole the thunder at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020, on Sunday.

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was the queen of masks at the 37th annual MTV VMAs 2020. The "Shallow" singer wore a bubble-inspired face mask for her red carpet appearance, and followed it up with a protective face gear featuring literal horns when she took to the stage to accept the Song of the Year award for "Rain on Me."

The 34-year-old even took to Instagram to make note of her bubble-shaped face shield and wrote alongside pictures of her red carpet appearance: "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing #VMAs," adding a laughing emoji.

Other face coverings that made it to the list of Gaga's VMAs list included a shield resembling an astronaut helmet, a wild pink mask with ventilation, and another one that seemingly featured a red LED light.

Lady Gaga's face masks have been creating a buzz on social media since then, with fans comparing them to astronaut helmet, fishbowl, and Sandy Cheeks from Spongebob among others. A fan wrote on Twitter: "Lady Gaga said wear a damn mask but make it fancy," while another commented: "It's funny how the gas mask is just so Gaga that it's not even unusual even if it wasn't 2020 and I love it."

"A Star is Born" singer also wore extravagant costumes that complemented her face shields. She paired her first bubble-inspired translucent helmet with a silver-coat dress, her hot pink mask that covered her nose and mouth as well as her eyes with a kaleidoscopic dress that featured feathery rainbow fringe details. She teamed her horns-featured mask with a shimmering pastel green princess gown.

The singer made a number of outfit changes during her medley performance with Ariana Grande, for which she opted for a black mask featuring a video screen that changed colours as she sang live.

Gaga wore a comparatively modest mask when she appeared on the stage to accept the Artist of the Year award. The musician wore a metallic mask that went well with her sparkling silver dress and a long white fur cape.

She wore the same mask along with a metallic headgear and a different outfit when she climbed the stage once again to accept the Tricon Award. In her acceptance speech, Gaga said: "I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask."