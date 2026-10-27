A UK couple convicted of murdering their 13-week-old son have had their minimum prison terms increased after the Court of Appeal ruled that their original sentences were 'unduly lenient'.

Klevi Pirjani, 38, and his wife, Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 35, from Wirral, Merseyside, were sentenced to life imprisonment, with minimum terms of 19 years for Klevi and 15 years and three months for Nivalda. Their son, Miguel, died in November 2024 after suffering severe head injuries.

The Court of Appeal increased Klevi's minimum term to 21 years and six months and Nivalda's to 17 years and nine months. The minimum terms set the periods they must serve before they can be considered for parole. Expiry of those periods does not guarantee release, and both remain subject to life imprisonment.

Court Rules Original Terms Underestimated Abuse

Medical examinations revealed that Miguel had sustained 41 bone fractures across at least four separate incidents, indicating repeated physical abuse before the fatal assault.

The court heard that the fatal attack occurred on 24 November 2024 at the family home in Percy Road, Seacombe. Miguel suffered a heavy blow, or a series of blows, to the right side of his head.

Emergency services were called after Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest. Paramedics arrived two minutes after the emergency call, but the baby never regained consciousness. He died in hospital five days later.

Attorney General Ellie Reeves referred the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the original minimum terms did not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offences.

Lord Justice Jeremy Baker, sitting with Mr Justice Goose and Mr Justice Hilliard, said the couple had subjected Miguel to repeated assaults that increased in severity before his death.

'We take the view that the resulting sentences significantly underestimated the aggravating factors, to the extent that not only do we consider that the minimum terms were unduly lenient, but that we should set them aside,' Lord Justice Baker said.

Judges Heard of Repeated Violence Against Baby

The court heard that Miguel had sustained fractures to his ribs, legs and sternum during separate incidents before the fatal assault.

Although it was not possible to establish which parent inflicted the fatal injuries, prosecutors argued that both had participated in the abuse and encouraged each other's behaviour.

At the original sentencing, Mr Justice Andrew Baker said the couple had acted together against their defenceless son. He described their relationship as one in which they placed their partnership above their child's welfare.

The judge said the identity of the parent responsible for the fatal blows remained 'the guilty secret of a warped relationship'.

Defence Lawyers Challenged Sentence Increases

Rupert Bowers KC, representing Nivalda, argued that the original judge had considered the relevant factors and that her minimum term was within the range of reasonable outcomes.

Sarah Vine KC, representing Klevi, similarly argued that a sentence being lenient did not automatically make it unduly lenient.

The appeal judges rejected those arguments, concluding that the original minimum terms failed to reflect the repeated abuse and the seriousness of Miguel's murder.

Klevi watched the proceedings remotely from HMP Wakefield in Yorkshire, while Nivalda watched from HMP Styal in Cheshire. Neither appeared to react when the increased minimum terms were announced.