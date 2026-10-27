President Donald Trump called Norway a 'sh*thouse country' at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October 2026, and revealed what he said to First Lady Melania Trump before missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

The remarks came more than two weeks after the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced South African jurist Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay as the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize recipient on 9 October.

Trump has repeatedly argued that his diplomatic achievements deserve recognition, particularly his claim that he helped settle eight wars.

According to Reuters, Trump also suggested that he no longer wanted immigrants from Norway entering the United States because he had not received the award.

However, there was no indication that his remarks represented a change in official immigration policy.

Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Frustration Turns Towards Norway

During his Michigan speech, Trump criticised Norway while discussing immigration and his disappointment over the Nobel Peace Prize.

'I'm not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks,' Trump told supporters, according to the rally transcript.

He then escalated his criticism, declaring that Norway had become a 'sh*thouse country, actually'. Turning towards Dr Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Trump defended his remarks as an expression of the truth.

Trump on Norway, which refuses to give him the Nobel Peace Prize:



“Norway has become a shithole.



Norway sucks.” pic.twitter.com/Qe7XeL6SiT — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) October 25, 2026

Earlier in the speech, Trump had contrasted immigration from Denmark with arrivals from Somalia. He also singled out Norway, suggesting that its citizens were no longer welcome because he had failed to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The comments followed similar immigration rhetoric during a separate rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, 24 October. There, Trump referred to migrants from Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia while recalling his preference for immigration from countries such as Norway and Sweden.

The Georgia rally transcript confirms that those remarks were made a day before his Michigan appearance.

Trump's criticism of Norway also overlooked an important distinction in the Nobel selection process.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had previously explained that the Norwegian Nobel Committee operates independently of the government. Although its five members are appointed by Norway's parliament, the government does not select the prize recipient.

In a statement issued on 19 January 2026, Støre confirmed that he had personally explained the arrangement to Trump.

What Donald Trump Said He Told Melania About Winning the Nobel Prize

Trump also recounted a conversation with Melania before the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, revealing that he had expected to receive the honour.

According to the Michigan rally transcript, Trump recalled telling his wife, 'First lady, I get the Nobel Prize in two weeks.'

He later described telling her that receiving the award would be a great honour when the winner was announced the following week.

Both statements were Trump's recollections of a private conversation. Melania has not independently confirmed the exchange, and there is no evidence that the Nobel Committee had assured Trump he would receive the prize.

The president connected his expectations to his repeated assertion that he had settled eight international conflicts. He specifically mentioned India and Pakistan, claiming his intervention prevented further fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, the eight-wars claim has been challenged by independent fact-checkers.

FactCheck.org found that although Trump played a significant role in reducing hostilities in some disputes, others were not active wars or had not been conclusively resolved.

The 2026 prize instead went to Pillay, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recognised for her contributions to international law, accountability and justice.

Trump dismissed the recipient as someone unfamiliar to the public during his speech. However, Pillay has held prominent international judicial positions, including serving at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised her decades of work strengthening international legal institutions and defending human rights.

Donald Trump's Norway Remarks Recall the 2018 Immigration Dispute

Trump's criticism of Norway echoed a January 2018 controversy, when he was reported to have called Haiti and African nations 'shithole countries' during an Oval Office immigration meeting while expressing a preference for immigrants from Norway.

Trump denied using the reported expression but acknowledged employing tough language. His alleged remarks drew criticism from both parties. Democrat Steny Hoyer called them 'racist and a disgrace', while Republican Mia Love described them as 'unkind, divisive, elitist' and urged him to apologise.

The contrast was striking at Sunday's Michigan rally. Norway, previously cited as a preferred source of immigrants, became the target of Trump's criticism after he failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the Norwegian government having no authority over the independent committee's decision.