KEY POINTS O'Brien's appeal is pending as her family pleads for justice and public support.

Her family denies the charges, claiming the trial was held in Arabic and was unjust.

UK's FCDO warns travellers of the UAE's zero-tolerance drug laws, which can include the death penalty.

A promising British law student has been sentenced to 25 years in the notoriously brutal Dubai prison after being caught with 50 grams of cocaine — equivalent to around £2,700 — during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Mia O'Brien, 23, a student at the University of Liverpool, was reportedly detained earlier this year while staying in an apartment in Dubai with friends. Her family said the aspiring lawyer was handed the sentence without a fair trial, and is now enduring appalling prison conditions that include overcrowded cells, violence and a near-total lack of legal rights.

'A Living Hell'

'She pleaded not guilty — they don't have a just trial over there', said her mother, Danielle McKenna, 46, in an interview with The Daily Mail. 'The trial was all in Arabic, and Mia was told of the sentence later by her lawyer.'

McKenna said her daughter is 'absolutely devastated by what has happened' and is currently serving her sentence in Dubai's infamous Central Prison — also known as Al-Awir — which has been dubbed the affluent city's version of Alcatraz.

In addition to the jail term, O'Brien was also slapped with a staggering fine of £100,000 by the court.

'Mia said she has to sleep on a mattress on the floor and shares the cell with six others', her mother added. 'The prison conditions are horrendous. There are no staff really, and she has to bang on a big door if she needs anything. She's seen fights and said she has been really scared.'

According to Human Rights Watch, rape and assault are reportedly 'everyday occurrences' at the Central Prison, where both guards and inmates have been accused of sexual violence and other abuses.

A Career Cut Short

O'Brien's future legal career has been effectively destroyed. 'She feels she has destroyed her life as she wanted to be a lawyer or solicitor', said her mother. 'She's just made a stupid mistake after going over to see a friend and her boyfriend in Dubai. I don't think she was asked to bring anything back. She was caught with cocaine in an apartment.'

Her mother also confirmed that two others present at the apartment were charged with drug dealing, suggesting that O'Brien may have been swept up in a wider police operation.

A Stark Legal Contrast

Critics have pointed to the stark difference between the harsh punishments for drug offences in Dubai and the UK's more moderate approach. The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) explicitly warns citizens about the UAE's 'zero tolerance' drug policy. According to the FCDO:

'The penalties for trafficking, smuggling, using and possessing illegal drugs (including residual amounts) are severe. Sentences for drug trafficking can include the death penalty.'

The law in the UAE also considers the presence of drugs in the bloodstream as possession, meaning that travellers can be prosecuted even without physically carrying a substance.

O'Brien is expected to appeal her sentence in the coming weeks. Her family initially turned to crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to raise money for legal fees, but the campaign was taken down for allegedly violating platform terms. Her mother has since resorted to sharing her personal bank details on Facebook to raise funds.

'She's being really strong, but I know she is going through a living hell,' McKenna said.

Cautionary Tale

O'Brien's ordeal has sparked a wider conversation online about the risks of travelling to countries with strict laws — particularly around drugs. Many commenters have pointed out that while her punishment may seem excessive by UK standards, ignorance of the law is not a defence abroad.

'Anyone who travels to other countries should be aware of the laws and consequences of breaking a law before booking the flight', one person wrote. Another added: 'There appears a stark difference between the way non-Muslims are treated in Islamic countries versus how Muslims are treated in the UK. People in the West don't grasp this difference — often to their own detriment.'

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the case a wake-up call for young people travelling to destinations like Dubai. 'Just think to yourself — does the country I want to visit have any ill will towards my home country? Then look at the sentences for crimes in their legal system', one user advised.

The UK FCDO maintains clear warnings for travellers to the UAE, noting its zero tolerance for drugs, even for trace amounts in the bloodstream or on clothing. The FCDO reminds citizens that violations could result in imprisonment, steep fines, or even the death penalty.

As O'Brien prepares her appeal, her story serves as a sobering reminder that even a split-second mistake in a foreign country can result in a lifetime of consequences.