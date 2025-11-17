It has been a dream for fans for decades, and after years of speculation, the Legend of Zelda movie is finally becoming a reality. Unlike the record-breaking Super Mario film, this upcoming adaptation will be live action, and eagle-eyed fans have already caught the first glimpses of it online, sparking excitement and speculation across the gaming community.

The movie that's being produced in partnership with Nintendo and Sony began production in New Zealand early this month. Fans have been longing to find out which of the Legend of Zelda games the film is going to adapt and we have an answer.

This is solely based on the leaks but it seems like the movie is borrowing from more than one game in the franchise. The first footage shows Bo Bragason's Zelda, who's wearing what appears to be an outfit that's heavily inspired by how the Princess looks in Breath of the Wild.

As the footage goes on, we get to see Severance actress, Dichen Lachman, playing who could be Impa. In the series, Impa is a recurring character that often helps Link and Zelda.

The leaked footage shows her in a Twilight Princess-inspired outfit. Fans are now speculating that she's the princess' special attendant in the movie.

Leaks Show Link Actor

Though brief, leaks also show the 16-year old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. His outfit is heavily-inspired by Twilight Princess or Ocarina of Time.

That said, fans aren't expecting for the makers of the movie to adapt strictly one of the games anymore. This could be an entirely new story that takes inspiration from the franchise in more than one way.

It's worth noting that only Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth are confirmed to be in the movie. Dichen Lachman's role as Impa is a surprise even for those who've been closely following developments on the film. We're likely to see the rest of the cast in the coming future.

When it comes to the story, the producers have a lot of source materials to go by. Although there are many Legend of Zelda games, the entire lore of the franchise isn't linear. It's instead a series of recurring cycles and different timelines that center around Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganon, who hasn't been confirmed for the movie just yet.

Everything We Know About 'The Legend of Zelda' Movie

The Legend of Zelda movie was officially announced this year after spending a long time in the rumour mill. It's scheduled to hit theatres on 7 May 2027. We've still got a long wait to go but production is at least starting.

When rumours about a potential film started circling, fans speculated that it would be an animated version inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's works. For fans, this was the best style for a film of the franchise.

In an interview last year, director Wes Ball confirmed that they won't be going the animated film route. They'll instead go for a live action fantasy film, comparable to The Lord of the Rings movies.