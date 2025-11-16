Fans of The Legend of Zelda have been sent into meltdown after leaked footage from the upcoming live-action film surfaced online, revealing the first-ever glimpse of Link, Princess Zelda and a Hollywood actress no one expected to see.

The clips, filmed secretly from behind barriers at the Wellington set in New Zealand, have spread rapidly across social media and given fans a surprisingly detailed look at characters Nintendo had yet to confirm.

The leaks sparked instant speculation about the film's cast list and story direction and have now ignited worldwide excitement ahead of the fantasy epic's 2027 release.

Secretly Filmed Clips Give Fans Their First Look at the Cast

The leaked footage shows production underway at a large outdoor set in Wellington, where fans hiding at a distance managed to capture multiple clips of actors in full costume. One clip posted on X shows Zelda actress Bo Bragson dressed in a blue tunic and sporting darker hair, a clear nod to the princess's look in the Twilight Princess era.

As Bragson approaches another character and is handed a weapon, the camera zooms in, revealing a face no fan had predicted: actress Dichen Lachman. The footage, quickly analysed by Zelda fans, led many to conclude she is playing Impa, one of the franchise's most important warriors and Zelda's loyal guardian.

The video has been seen millions of times, with one user posting: 'FIRST FOOTAGE OF THE ZELDA MOVIE BEING FILMED OMG OMG' alongside the viral clip.

Severance Star Dichen Lachman Appears to Join the Cast

The clearest footage shows Lachman in dark robes and armour, matching Impa's most iconic looks. Her appearance was instantly recognised by fans of the hit series Severance, where she played a pivotal role.

Lachman, an Australian-Tibetan actress, is known for performances in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Altered Carbon, The 100 and Jurassic World: Dominion. She also appeared in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Wes Ball, who is now helming the Zelda adaptation.

Her involvement signals that the Sheikah lore may play a central role in the movie, something long hoped for by fans of the franchise's deeper mythology.

Who Is Impa and Why Her Appearance Matters

Impa has appeared in multiple Zelda games across different timelines, often as Princess Zelda's protector, nursemaid or trusted confidante. She is typically portrayed as a skilled warrior, a leader of Kakariko Village and a distinguished member of the Sheikah tribe, known for their loyalty to the Hyrule royal family.

Her inclusion suggests the film may expand on the ancient Sheikah order, their history and their role in defending Zelda against rising threats. Fans have already begun speculating about which Zelda timeline the film might follow.

Leaked Clips Also Reveal Link's First Live-Action Look

The leaks did not stop with Impa. Another widely shared clip captured actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in full Link attire for the first time. Wearing Link's green tunic and boots, Ainsworth was seen rehearsing a scene while surrounded by crew and props inspired directly by the games.

Princess Zelda's design reflects a combination of Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild influences, blending darker hair with updated gear. Fans praised Bragson's look as faithful to the source material while still fresh for a live-action adaptation.

Nintendo's Expanding Film Universe

Nintendo is pushing hard into cinema following the billion-dollar success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023. Zelda marks its most ambitious adaptation yet and is being developed in partnership with Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Director Wes Ball has promised a more grounded tone than his motion-capture-heavy previous work.

'We're working hard, and we're gonna make something great,' he told Polygon in 2024.

Shigeru Miyamoto and producer Avi Arad are overseeing the project, with the script currently under tight secrecy.

When Will the Zelda Movie Be Released?

The Legend of Zelda live-action film is currently slated for a summer 2027 release. With filming now underway and major cast members unofficially revealed through leaks, excitement around the project continues to grow at a breakneck pace.

For now, the leaked clips are the closest look fans have at the long-awaited adaptation. If early reactions are any indication, expectations for Link and Zelda's big-screen debut have never been higher.