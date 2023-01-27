"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is considered to be one of the biggest releases this year as fans of the franchise can hardly wait to get their hands on Nintendo's upcoming action-adventure game. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch gamers, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" sequel might be the last major release for a long time to come.

This was revealed in a Twitter exchange between two reporters in November last year, according to GamesRadar. Based on his sources, GamesIndustry.biz reporter Chris Dring said that after the release of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," there will be a huge gap before the next batch of Nintendo first-party releases.

"I have heard that after Zelda, Nintendo doesn't have a significant game for quite some time," Chris Dring wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, VGC's Andy Robinson recently made a similar confirmation in a tweet saying that Tears of the Kingdom could well be the final major launch on the Nintendo Switch. This will be followed by a gap for Switch-exclusive releases.

"From what I'm hearing I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo starts talking about new hardware by 2024. I'm not convinced another huge first-party game other than Zelda is left on Switch (usual Nintendo prediction caveats apply…)," Andy Robinson tweeted on December 29, 2023.

Based on its current schedule, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" will be released ahead of other Nintendo-exclusive titles, which do not have announced release dates at the moment. These include "Advance Wars 1+2 ReBoot Camp," "Pikmin 4," and the long-delayed "Metroid Prime 4."

Apparently, both Dring and Robinson view all three titles as far less significant releases compared to Switch heavy-hitters "Tears of the Kingdom," "Mario Kart 8," and "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." Pokemon, another big Nintendo franchise, just made two big launches last year, which implies that it would take some time before the release of another Pokemon game.