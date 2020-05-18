Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are still together despite rumours that they have called it quits.

The couple joined the actor's brother Chris for a fun day of surfing at Byron Bay, Australia on Wednesday. Liam and Chris each showcased their skills at surfing while Brooks worked on her tan and cheered on her boyfriend from the shore.

Photos from Daily Mail and retweeted by @liamhemsnewss show Liam and Brooks looking quite at ease with each other as they talked and laughed along with Chris. They also bonded with the "Thor" star's dog, Sunny, who tagged along and kept Brooks company while the boys surfed.

The outing comes after rumours circulated that Brooks and the "Hunger Games" star have called it quits. They unfollowed each other on Instagram which reportedly fuelled the breakup speculations. However, the 30-year-old actor revealed in an interview that he is quarantining with his 23-year-old girlfriend at his home in Byron Bay. They have also been passing the time playing board games if they are not on the beach and he is out surfing.

A source claimed that Liam is more at ease with Brooks than he was with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. He reportedly "feels more at home" with her and "feels like he can be his complete self without any drama."

"Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it's comfortable and easy," the source told US Weekly, adding that the actor's family also approves of the model and that they really like her.

"Liam's family really likes Gabriella for him. She understands Liam's values as well as his family's, which is something that's very important to him and them," the source added.

Brooks reportedly helped Liam move forward following his divorce from Cyrus. They have been dating for nearly five months now and are happy together. The actor first introduced his new girlfriend to his parents in January, and have since been inseparable as they spend more time together in Byron Bay.