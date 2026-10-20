In the Liam Payne death case, two men accused of supplying him with drugs are awaiting trial in Buenos Aires. No start date had been confirmed by 16 October 2026, the second anniversary of his death.

Payne, the former One Direction singer, died aged 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on 16 October 2024. His medical cause of death was recorded as polytrauma.

ABC News cited toxicology reporting that found alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system. Those findings do not establish what caused the fall.

Five people were initially charged in connection with Payne's death. In February 2025, a court dismissed criminal-negligence charges against his friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, hotel manager Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi. Nores was later cleared of a separate drug-supply allegation, in a ruling reported in July 2026.

How Witness Accounts Shaped the Liam Payne Death Case

The Blast's October report revisits photographs, investigative material and statements from two women who visited Payne on the day he died. They were identified as Aldana Serrano and Lucila Goitea, and gave sworn accounts of their time at the hotel. The Blast does not link to the underlying records, so details from those accounts remain reported testimony.

Goitea described a disordered room and suspected drug traces, according to The Blast. The outlet says the women left shortly before 4pm after an argument with Payne over payment. It also reports that hotel surveillance showed staff carrying him back to his room at 4.54pm. Emergency services were contacted, and Payne died at about 5.07pm.

Those timings sketch the final hour, but they do not establish why Payne fell or prove the drug-supply allegations. Nor do the women's accounts, on their own, amount to a finding about what happened on the balcony. That distinction matters in a case where vivid details can be mistaken for a court's conclusions.

The February 2025 ruling dealt with the criminal-negligence allegations against Nores and the hotel employees. The later decision involving Nores concerned the separate allegation that he supplied or facilitated drugs. Neither ruling resolved the allegations against the two men still awaiting trial.

Where the Liam Payne Death Case Stands Now

The remaining defendants are Braian Nahuel Paiz, a waiter, and Ezequiel David Pereyra, a former CasaSur employee. Both are accused of supplying drugs to Payne. Neither has been convicted, and their release from custody did not end the proceedings.

The Buenos Aires judiciary said Paiz and Pereyra were released in March 2026 under conditions.

They must remain in Argentina and report to authorities during the first five working days of each month. They must also notify officials of any absence longer than three days or change of address. Pereyra faces additional restrictions on contact with witnesses.

The judge's release decision also noted that the prosecution saw no causal link between the men's conduct and Payne's death, according to the judiciary's account. That does not remove the drug-supply allegations, which remain before the court. It does make clear that the allegations should not be presented as a finding that the men caused his death.

Paiz has said he met Payne at a Buenos Aires restaurant and later communicated with him online. He alleged that Payne asked him for drugs, but denied selling cocaine to the singer for payment.

The Blast also recounts Paiz's description of an Instagram exchange and a later intimate encounter. Those details remain Paiz's account, not independent proof of what substances changed hands.

The October report, citing judicial sources via EFE, said no oral-trial date had been confirmed. Experts were still examining three mobile phones belonging to Payne and the two defendants. The report gave no date for completion of that work or for the trial.