Liam Payne has described himself as the anti-christ version of his former "One Direction" bandmate Harry Styles.

The 26-year-old who is busy in the promotion of his debut solo album "LP1," reunited with Harry Styles at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, where both performed their new singles. The singer also shared a video of Styles performing on his Instagram story. Now in a recent interview with The Face Magazine, the former 1D member opened up about the fact that he has lost touch with his former bandmate.

When Liam Payne was asked to name the 1D member he would like to go for a walk with, he chose Styles. Calling the 25-year-old the severe opposite of him, Payne said there is a lot of "mystery" around who Styles has become, reports Mirror.

"With Harry, there's so much mystery around who he's become," Payne said, adding that they have lost touch and he doesn't know what to say to the "Light's Up" singer anymore. Payne continued that he was looking at some pictures of Styles the other day and thought that he doesn't know what he would say to his bandmate other than "Hello" and "How are you?"

Calling himself an "anti-Christ" version of Styles, the father-of-one said he and Styles are doing extremely opposite work in music as well. Pointing out that they have been releasing extremely different music, Payne said: "I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I'm like the Antichrist version of what Harry is."

Payne further joked that he and Styles are strikingly opposite in the world of fashion as well as he wouldn't be able to pull his former bandmate's wide-legged trousers. "I couldn't put myself in that. I'd look f**king... It'd look weird," he said.

When asked about the other band members, Payne revealed that he keeps in touch with Louis Tomlinson on a fairly regular basis and knows where he stands with Niall Horan. No questions were asked about Zayn Malik, the band member who left first and hasn't been on cordial terms with any of the other former teammates.