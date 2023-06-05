Liam Payne got candid about what led to the breakdown of his relationship with Cheryl in a recent interview, and said it was ruined with the arrival of their son Bear in 2017.

Speaking on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, the "Strip That Down" singer shared that he did not "know what was coming" and struggled to come to terms with being a father. He said, "to be honest with you, it ruined our relationship at that point – but for all the right reasons."

But he praised Cheryl, calling her the "best mum in the world" and that he "couldn't ask for someone better." Payne added that the relationship he has with her now "as friends has only grown more."

"We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he's [Bear's] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn't ask for more," he explained.

As for his relationship with Bear, who is now five years old and in school, Payne said that he takes their son "to school one or two times a week" and called it "the best thing."

Payne also recalled the experience of having to watch over their son on his first day in the world because Cheryl "haemorrhaged quite badly" after the birth. He shared, "It was me and a baby in the room and I had to take care of it. It was fun."

The former One Direction singer said he lives just three minutes away from where Cheryl and Bear live in the U.K. because he does "not want to miss a thing" about his son's life. He explained, "I owe it to him you know. My life is now his. My money is now his. I have several companies he can run if he wants one day or sell – but right now he's only five so we have a long way to go."

He also rained praises on his son calling him a "lovely boy" and said he is a well-behaved child unlike others his age who run around the house even when there are adults around him. He said he and Cheryl have "been blessed."

Payne said he loves to spend time with Bear as much as possible and also talk to new dads who feel anxious about becoming a father because "you don't know what's coming in."

Payne also shared one of his biggest fears is that one day his son might decide to follow in his famous parents' footsteps and wake up one day telling him, "I want to be famous" because he and Cheryl have kept his life private all these years. He said, "I've protected his face since he was young. I chose to be famous, well a singing career when I was 14... I know you can't pop the lid back on."

The former Girls Aloud singer gave birth to their son in 2017 when she was 33 and he was only 23 years old. They were together for two years before they called it quits one year after Bear's birth.

They released a joint statement at the time telling the public their "sad" decision to go their separate ways. But assured that they "still have so much love for each other as a family" adding, "Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Since their split, Payne has gone on to date others including ex-fiancée Maya Henry and was last reported to be dating actress Kate Cassidy. It is unclear if he is in a relationship now. Cheryl, on the other hand, has not been reported to have dated anyone since her split from Bear's father.