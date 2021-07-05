Liam Payne seems to be looking to get back with his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, if his cryptic social media post on Sunday is anything to go by. But for his fans, his posts had them worried about how he is coping mentally after the breakup.

The "Strip That Down" singer shared some early-morning musings about love and regret on Instagram Stories, in which he specifically tagged the model. He shared a series of posts which he ended with a declaration of love for his ex.

"Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it," Payne wrote.

"F**k Me I'm Wise," he continued. In a since-deleted post, he also added a pair of prayer hands and tagged Henry before he concluded, "I love you, we calm."

Payne's post comes after he confirmed his split with the 21-year-old Henry during an interview on Steven Bartlett's "Diary of a CEO" podcast last month. He said he made some mistakes and that he needs to work on himself first before he attaches himself to someone.

He did not share what led to the breakup. But his cryptic Instagram post, especially with the prayer hand emoji, suggests that he may have done something wrong. He did admit to Bartlett that he is disappointed in himself that he "keeps on hurting people" and that he has never been "very good" at relationships.

Payne's posts had his fans worried over his mental health and they sent him virtual hugs and messages of support to comfort him after his breakup with Henry. One fan tweeted, "I hope you're okay!! you are so strong and incredible, please take care ok?"

Another wrote, "Mental health is not something to joke about. What we mostly need to care about right now is Liam's mental health. I hope he's doing okay and he's surrounding himself with his family and loved ones. We're sending much love to him and to everyone who's going through tough times."

An appreciation post for Liam Payne because he deserves all the love and happiness in the world. We love you so much Liam? We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/wVEjxCF6vK — LexiMalott ◟̽◞̽ (@Lexi_Malott) July 4, 2021

Three weeks after he confirmed his split from Henry, Payne was spotted in public for the first time in three years with ex-girlfriend Cheryl, with whom he shares four-year-old son Bear. They attended a birthday party for the singer's niece at Wolverhampton.