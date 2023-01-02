Liam Payne has reportedly taken on the role of a doting father to his son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl, following news that she has landed her West End acting debut.

The former "Girls Aloud" singer will play the role of Jenny in the West End play "2:22 A Ghost Story." She shared the exciting news on Instagram and wrote, "Hey!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller @222aghoststory !! I will be playing the role of Jenny from January - April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT! It is a totally new and exciting experience for me."

The 39-year-old reportedly hesitated before she accepted the role because she thought of her son. She "really deliberated for months over whether to take the role. At first, she turned it down, saying it wasn't really an option as a single mother. But ahead of her 40th next year, she's realising she's always had a dream to become an actress – and if not now, then when?" a source told Heatworld.

The death of Sarah Harding reportedly "spurred Cheryl into action" because the late singer "would have dearly loved" for her to "fulfill all her ambitions." The former X-Factor UK" judge has also realised that "her singing days are over for now" and she now wants to try the world of theatre.

But accepting the offer would mean time spent away from Bear. Being a single mother, she really needed the help. This is where Payne comes in. The insider said that the former One Direction singer "will also be spending more time" with Cheryl and Bear. He has reportedly done "some of the school runs and has totally cleared his schedule."

The 29-year-old could not be happier to be able to take over the reins from Cheryl. He has told her that "this is the best thing ever, as it's now forcing her to allow the rest of them to be more involved." The source claimed that Payne "still has a massive love and respect for Cheryl" and "so he's really promised to step up" and help with Bear.