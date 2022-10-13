The death of her former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding has reportedly affected Cheryl so much that it has only made her more focused on finding her own happiness and this includes getting back on the dating scene.

The former "X-Factor U.K." judge is reportedly still grieving after over a year since Harding died from cancer in September. A source claimed that her passing "has affected every aspect of Chery's life – from how she parents Bear (her son with ex Liam Payne) to her relationships with friends and family, her career goals and

outlook on life."

"It was a huge wake-up call to let go of squabbles and issues she'd been holding onto with loved ones – particularly with Nadine who she's become much closer to since they lost Sarah," the insider told Closer magazine in its Oct. 19 issue, referring to rumours of her rift with Nadine Coyle.

The source claimed that the 39-year-old singer and dancer has "done a lot of work on herself" since she retreated out of the spotlight. She has reportedly gone back to therapy and is taking time to self-reflect and figure out what she wants out of life following Harding's death.

Read more Cheryl ready to meet new man as Liam Payne reunites with Maya Henry

"Sarah really made her wake up to the fact that you only get one life and you should chase what really gives you happiness," the insider continued, adding that Cheryl wants to do more charity work and "set up her own dance school for underprivileged children."

Moreover, "chasing happiness" allegedly also means getting back to dating. The source revealed that Cheryl has "not been actively dating" and is looking to go on dates. She was reportedly "introduced to a couple of guys who she's enjoyed spending time with" but "nothing has come of it."

However, the experience has "given her a newfound confidence to get back on the dating scene." She reportedly signed up on the dating app Raya a few months ago and is "testing the waters to see if it's something she wants to pursue." The source said that she "hasn't given up hope on" finding someone to settle down with after two failed marriages (with Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini) and then her breakup with Payne.

Reports that Cheryl is ready to get back on the dating scene are nothing new and have yet to be proven true. She has been private about her personal life and has not been seen out with a new man since her split from Payne in 2018.