A Lidl worker proved his dedication to the cause by repeatedly slapping a suspected thief with a pork joint.

The supermarket employee, wearing Lidl uniform, was filmed whacking a cyclist with a leg of pork several times in a strange altercation in Derby.

The man trying to escape on the bike is thought to be a shoplifter.

Kiefer Bateman posted the clip on Facebook, writing: "Don't steal kids it's not cool... funny but not cool."

The determined Lidl worker chases the man on the street and grabs onto his clothing while hitting the thief over the head several times in a bid to stop him from getting away.

The unidentified man on the bicycle appears to halt at one point but gets away, and is wearing a black baseball cap and track pants.

The video has since gone viral and has been viewed over 26,000 times, and was filmed over the weekend in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden.

Bateman later told the Derby Telegraph that he believed the police had been called in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lidl said: "Upon being notified of this incident, we immediately launched a full internal investigation."

One person commented on the clip: "They'll probably fire the employee when they've seen this video. Cos you know, that's how this fair world works."

While someone else said: "How he just gonna continue riding his bike and act like he didn't get hit on the head multiple times by a piece of pork."