US President Donald Trump has warned that tomorrow's Supreme Court case will be a 'life or death' moment for the United States, calling it decisive for the nation's financial and national security as the government shutdown enters its 35th day and millions wait for food assistance.

Posting on Truth Social, the President said: 'Tomorrow's United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country. With a Victory, we have tremendous, but fair, Financial and National Security. Without it, we are virtually defenceless against other Countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us.'

He added: 'Our Stock Market is consistently hitting Record Highs, and our Country has never been more respected than it is right now. A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them.'

The President's declaration comes as the federal shutdown reaches historic length, crippling key public services and freezing payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), which provides food benefits for around 42 million Americans.

SNAP Payments Frozen Until Democrats Reopen Government

President Trump earlier confirmed that full SNAP payments would not resume until Democrats vote to end the impasse. 'SNAP BENEFITS will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!' he said.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released $5.25 billion (£4 billion) in contingency funds to cover around half of November's food assistance, following a federal court order that blocked the administration from suspending payments entirely.

However, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins warned that the interim solution would not prevent serious disruption. She said the process involved 'revised eligibility systems, state notification procedures, and ultimately, delayed benefits for weeks.'

Officials across several states have already cautioned that recipients could face weeks-long delays in receiving the reduced payments.

White House: Emergency Funds 'Not for Everyday Use'

At a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the administration was complying with the court order but emphasised that the contingency funds were never meant to cover routine welfare costs.

'We are digging into a contingency fund that is supposed to be for emergencies, catastrophes, for war,' Leavitt told reporters. 'The President does not want to have to tap into this fund in the future, and that's what he was referring to in his Truth Social post.'

She added that the USDA had issued new guidance to states on how to deliver the partial payments ordered by the judge but warned the process would take time. 'The best way to get the full amount of SNAP benefits to those beneficiaries is for Democrats to reopen the government,' she said.

The Political Stalemate Deepens

The shutdown, which began on 1 October 2025, stems from a budget standoff between Republicans and Democrats over federal spending priorities.

Democrats accuse the administration of using essential social programmes as leverage in negotiations, while Republicans say the opposition is deliberately blocking funding to score political points.

Food banks and community organisations report rising demand as the delays stretch on. The advocacy group Democracy Forward has urged the courts to intervene again, saying 'time is of the essence when it comes to hunger.'

The USDA has warned that its remaining funds could be exhausted within weeks, risking a complete halt to food assistance by December if the political stalemate continues.

🔥 @PressSec on the Democrat Shutdown: "The BEST way to get the full amount of SNAP benefits to those beneficiaries is for Democrats to reopen the government." pic.twitter.com/lszVjZPax3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2025

Supreme Court Case Looms as Defining Moment

President Trump has linked tomorrow's Supreme Court hearing to broader questions of national resilience, insisting the outcome will determine whether the United States can defend its economic sovereignty.

'With a Victory, we have tremendous, but fair, Financial and National Security,' he said. 'Without it, we are virtually defenceless.'

The ruling is expected to shape future budget powers and could redefine the executive's ability to secure funding during a congressional deadlock.

The President concluded his post by rallying supporters: 'Thank you for your attention to this matter!'

As the crisis stretches into its sixth week, both sides remain entrenched. For millions of American families awaiting food aid, and for an economy under strain, tomorrow's court decision may indeed prove, in Trump's words, 'literally, life or death for our Country.'