A California father who murdered his seven-month-old baby and staged a fake kidnapping to cover it up has been jailed for 25 years to life, in a case that has horrified the United States and reignited debate over how the justice system handles child-abuse offenders.

Jake Haro, 32, was sentenced in Riverside County after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, assault causing injury to a child and filing a false police report. The sentencing exposed a grim pattern of violence and failure that left baby Emmanuel Haro dead and his body still missing.

Courtroom Stunned as Shocking Past Revealed

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors revealed that Haro had a previous conviction for child cruelty in 2018, when his ten-week-old daughter was found with a fractured skull, broken ribs and brain haemorrhaging.

Despite the severity of those injuries, Haro received probation instead of a prison sentence.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said: 'The lies told in this case only deepened the tragedy of Emmanuel's death.'

The courtroom fell silent as prosecutors detailed Haro's violent history. Members of Emmanuel's family wept as they expressed their heartbreak and frustration that justice had come too late to save the baby's life.

The Missing Baby and the Fake Kidnapping

Emmanuel's body has never been found, despite extensive searches involving local and federal authorities. Investigators used cadaver dogs and forensic equipment to scour areas near the Haro family's home in Cabazon, California, but the infant remains missing.

The case began on 14 August 2025, when Emmanuel's mother, Rebecca Haro, told police her baby had been kidnapped after she was attacked in a car park.

Investigators soon uncovered inconsistencies in her story, leading to the arrest of both parents eight days later. Detectives now believe Emmanuel was killed at home before the kidnapping story was invented.

The absence of the child's body continues to haunt the case and raises chilling questions about what happened in his final hours.

A History of Violence Ignored

Court documents revealed Haro's violent behaviour was well known. In the 2018 abuse case, medical experts confirmed his daughter's injuries were consistent with severe physical assault.

Even with such evidence, the court spared him prison and placed him on a rehabilitation programme instead.

During the latest trial, prosecutors argued that Emmanuel's murder showed how the state's child-protection system failed to stop a repeat offender.

Haro will now serve his sentence in state prison. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years, including additional time for his other convictions.

Mother Still Facing Trial

Emmanuel's mother, Rebecca Haro, 41, faces separate charges of murder and filing a false police report. She has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $1 million (£761,588) bail.

Her preliminary hearing is set for January 2026. Prosecutors allege she helped conceal the baby's death, while her defence claims she was unaware of her husband's actions.

Authorities have not said whether she will face additional charges as the investigation continues.

With Haro behind bars but Emmanuel's body still missing, the case remains one of California's most disturbing examples of child abuse and systemic failure — a tragedy that leaves a family shattered and a state still searching for answers.