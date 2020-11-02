Elizabeth Chambers may have subtly confirmed reports that Armie Hammer and Lily James had an affair while filming "Rebecca."

Hammer and James have yet to address the rumours surrounding their alleged romantic relationship off-camera, even though they have already appeared in several TV interviews to promote "Rebecca." But one person who could not stay silent about the matter is the actor's ex-wife.

Chambers addressed the cheating allegations in her own way through a report from Perez Hilton. The site plugged this story on its official Instagram page with the tagline, "OMG did Lily James wreck Armie Hammer's marriage too?! Swipe up on Stories to get the shocking new deets about 'passionate texts' using movie code names!"

Interestingly, the "Bird Bakery" founder reacted to this scoop. She was among the over 2,000 people who liked the story as seen from the screenshot Hilton shared.

"And Elizabeth likes this post. And that confirms this is true and I feel genuinely bad for her. She's a great woman!" one fan commented.

Hilton followed up his story on Hammer's alleged affair with his "Rebecca" co-star with another Instagram post. There he wrote, "If you thought our story about Armie Hammer getting caught cheating on his wife with Lily James was just salacious rumour... well, someone may have just confirmed it: Elizabeth Chambers herself!"

"Elizabeth deserved better!! :) honestly an ideal wife," one user commented on the post and another wrote, "Omg, liz, STAHHHPPP this s**t or speak up on the matter! We are all ears!"

Lily James scandal: Details on how she allegedly 'flirted' with married ' Rebecca ' co-star Armie Hammer Read more

Sources claimed that Hammer and James took their on-screen romance off-screen after filming, even though the actress knew that he was already married with kids. They reportedly sent each other sweet text messages which Chambers soon found out about. The couple tried to work on their marriage with counselling, but the pandemic affected their sessions. They had to quarantine in the Cayman Islands.

Chambers and Hammer announced their split in July. She is reportedly still on the island with their children while the actor is in Los Angeles. He has not seen the kids in months.

James and Hammer have yet to respond to the cheating allegations. However, "The Pursuit of Love" actress is also in the middle of another cheating scandal after photographs of her kissing married man Dominic West made headlines.