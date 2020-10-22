Lily James appeared in her first TV interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday after she cancelled other prior appearances following the release of her intimate photos with Dominic West.

The "Cinderella" star talked about the possibility of doing "Mamma Mia! 3" and her Zoom teaching project. She said she jumped on the teaching class after her friend encouraged her. She said it was her first time teaching Broadway along with a group of West End and Broadway professionals who are teaching theatre classes online.

"It's great because, you know, when these performers can't perform because of lockdown they're getting to share their skills and people at home can be creative and learn and try and have some fun," Lily said in her interview with Fallon on his "The Tonight Show."

"I was teaching audition technique which is insane because I am terrible at auditions. I auditioned for 'Mamma Mia!' during Glastonbury weekend. I knew I had to sing in this audition, I was desperate for this part," she recalled.

Talking about "Mamma Mia!" the 31-year old said she would love to return for a sequel.

"Yes, I would do 4,5,6,7,8,9,10. I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm theirs," she responded when Fallon asked about her interest given that the producers mentioned it will be a trilogy.

In the same interview, James also talked about "Rebecca," a new thriller film that she stars in with Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. She praised the veteran actress for being "chilling and wonderful in every way" in her role in the movie.

Fallon did not touch on the scandal during her interview with the English star. This is her first TV or video interview after her romantic weekend in Rome with married man West made headlines. They were photographed kissing in public and eyewitnesses claimed they were "all over each other" while waiting for their flight back to the U.K. at the Rome airport.

James had to cancel an appearance on the "The Graham Norton Show" and on NBC's "Today Show" at the last minute after the photos were published. As for West, he told paparazzi during a photo op with his wife outside their home, that their marriage is still strong.