Liverpool FC's appeal against Curtis Jones' red card that he received against Tottenham Hotspur has been dismissed.

Jones has been slapped with a three-match ban from the English top-flight. Meaning, the 22-year-old Liverpool midfielder is going to be unavailable for selection in the Premier League until November.

During Liverpool's controversial 2-1 defeat at Spurs, Jones initially received a yellow card for a foul on Tottenham's Yves Bissouma in the 26th minute of the game. When VAR intervened and upgraded the punishment, Jones was sent off. Following the loss, the Reds appealed against Jones' red card but their request was unsuccessful, the club revealed on their website.

Liverpool's statement

"Jones will now not be eligible for the Reds' encounters with Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Nottingham Forest this month," said Liverpool in a statement.

Liverpool went down to nine men against Spurs. While Jones' was a straight red card, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the game. As a result, Jota is set to serve a one-match domestic suspension, ruling him out of Sunday's trip to Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp will certainly miss Jones in Liverpool's upcoming three league games as the academy product has played some of his career's best football this season. Out of the six competitive appearances Jones has made this season, he has featured in the starting XI of five of those matches. Even though he has yet to score a goal or even record an assist, he has made a difference in Liverpool's midfield, along with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

While Jones and Jota are unavailable for domestic action, the duo will be able to play a part in Liverpool's upcoming Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday at Anfield.

In Liverpool's opening fixture of the Europa League, Jones and Jota remained an unused substitute. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz were on the scoresheet for the Reds as they defeated hosts LASK, an Austrian club based in Linz, 3-1.

The loss at Tottenham marked Liverpool's first defeat of the 2023-24 season. It also ended Liverpool's streak of 19 unbeaten games, a run that went back to April 1.

With 16 points from seven matches, Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League table. They are a point behind second and third-placed Arsenal and Spurs, and two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool take on Union Saint-Gilloise and Brighton before the clubs go for an international break.