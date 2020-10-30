Perrie Edwards revealed during Thursday's Q&A with fans on social media that it hurts every time she dances because of her back injury.

The 27-year-old English singer admitted that she "dies" every time she dances. She recently found out that she has a slipped disc and worse, a tear at the back of her spine. But the show must go on and so she does not mind the pain.

SERIOUSLY! I recently found out I have a slipped disk & tear in the base of my back/spine and I die every time we dance ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜‚ But itâ€™s worth it ðŸ’ðŸ¼â€â™€ï¸ðŸ™ˆ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 28, 2020

Edwards' revelation was in response to a fan who asked if she is still recovering from the energetic dance choreography for the group's new single "Sweet Melody." The track is from the Little Mix new album "Confetti." The band debuted the song on Saturday's episode of their new show "Little Mix: The Search."

"Perrie is in pain with her back but she is soldiering on. It is a very uncomfortable injury to have but she's not going to let anything put a stop to Little Mix's mesmerising performances — not on their BBC1 show 'The Search' nor the EMAs," an insider told The Sun.

Those who saw Little Mix perform "Sweet Melody" on the show would not think for a second that Edwards is suffering from a slipped disc. She did not let the pain bother her and she even managed to dance in sync with her bandmates.

"For now, it's business as usual and they are all eager to do the best performances of their career to showcase their new tracks," the source added.

Still, fans reminded Edwards to take care of herself as a spinal injury is no laughing matter. One fan told the singer that "her health comes first."

"We love you and understand. Thank you for working so hard to impress us. love u forever," the fan replied to Edward's tweet.

"Omg I've slipped a disc too and it's soooo painful, u must be in agony trying to dance, look after yourself!! I've had a spinal injection to try and help with the pain as I'm a double amputee so lots of the things that's advised, I can't do Woman shrugging, get better soon Perrie," another wrote.

Edwards, along with her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson have been busy promoting "Confetti," which is said to be one of this year's best pop albums. It comes out on Nov. 6, Friday.