Liv Tyler revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Eve and that it left her feeling emotionally and psychologically drained.

The "Lord of the Rings" star took to Instagram to talk about her battle with the virus. She said it came on fast, "like a locomotive." It messed with her emotionally and mentally as it brought about "feelings of fear, shame, and guilt" as she tried to narrow down its source and think whom she may have infected.

Thankfully, Tyler and her family have now tested negative for COVID-19. The 43-year old lives with her fiancé Dave Gardner and their two children, Lulu, 4, and son Sailor, 5, and also with her 16-year-old son Milo from ex-husband Roy Langdon.

"What a wild 2 weeks. I'm such a private and shy person and usually don't share such things but this is a big one and I feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness, and mostly to know we are not alone in this," Tyler started her post.

"I tested positive for Covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. S**t I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down," she continued.

The "Leftovers" star shared that COVID-19 kept her in isolation for 10 days even though she only had it light. It also affected her emotionally and psychologically. It made her miss her children so much but she is thankful that she got to watch them play outside from her bedroom window. They also sent her little messages and drawings of encouragement under her door.

"It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone? Ohhh no it was real!!!" she recalled and she acknowledged that the "first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world."

Tyler ended her post with a message of appreciation for those working tirelessly to care and protect those with COVID-19. She said she is humbled and thankful that she is alive and well.