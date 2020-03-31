Pop-star Lizzo is giving back to the Emergency Room workers who have been working tirelessly to treat those infected with novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Lizzo treated the ER staff at the University of Washington Medical Center's emergency room with a surprise lunch on Monday. The hospital staff, who have been overwhelmed by the number of potential coronavirus patients as the United States becomes the country with the most positive cases, expressed their gratitude to the "Truth Hurts" singer for her heartfelt gesture.

The hospital thanked the 31-year-old singer for coming forward to help the frontline workers and shared pictures of happy staff on their Twitter account. "Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle," reads the caption.

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! ðŸ’œðŸ’›



Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

Lizzo's publicist revealed that she sent food packets to a number of other hospitals as well, including a University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, the city where Lizzo began her singing career, reports The Seattle Times.

"She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock. She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well," the publicist told the outlet.

The Grammy-winner later took to Instagram Live to talk about her gesture and revealed that she and her team worked with multiple hospitals in the country to provide lunch for healthcare workers Monday.

"I just wanted to do it! I mean Lizzo be eating, so I wanted our nurses and doctors to be eating too," she said in the live video, adding that necessary precautions were taken in the preparation of the food amidst a pandemic.

"And we had some really specific precautions that we took, we made sure they are all individually packaged, we made sure that they came from local delis and it wasn't through any type of courier, it was hand-to-hand, everyone was wearing gloves, super clean, super specific entrances and exits, we had vegetarian meals," the "Hustlers" star explained.

Lizzo revealed that she got the idea to treat the healthcare workers after she sent a care package to a friend's mother who is a nurse. "I just wanted to tell her how much I appreciate her," the singer said, adding that the response was so good, she decided to extend the gesture to other nurses.

"I was like, you know what? I wish I could do this for every nurse. How can I do this for more people who are working so hard to keep all of us safe," Lizzo said.