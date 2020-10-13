Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie has turned out to be his father's carbon copy as seen in a recent snap shared by his mother Briana Jungwirth.

Briana Jungwirth, who recently got engaged with her on-off love Nick Gordon, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a sweet picture of her son Freddie, whom she shares with Louis Tomlinson. "Key to a happy face- Starbucks cake pop," the 28-year-old captioned an adorable picture of the four-year-old holding a delicious snack.

While Freddie has shown resemblance with his father in his previous pictures as well, he is increasingly looking like the former One Direction star with each passing year. It was hard to ignore the likeness between the kid and his famous father in the recent image, as pointed by several fans in the comment section.

"Looks so much like his dad," one wrote, while another added: "he's a mini louis don't tell me otherwise."

Louis and Briana announced they were expecting a baby back in 2015, following a brief romance. They welcomed their son in January 2016, with the musician taking to social media to share the good news.

"I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday :) He is healthy and pretty amazing. I'm very happy!!" the 28-year-old wrote at the time. Louis was the first One Direction member to welcome a baby, followed by Liam Payne who welcomed son Bear with then-girlfriend Cheryl Cole in 2017. Zayn Malik welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid just a few weeks ago.

While Louis and Briana happily co-parent their son, they went separate ways on romantic terms. The singer is back with his long-time girlfriend Eleanor Calder whom he dated throughout his One Direction Days. The duo split in 2015 after being in a relationship for around four years, but rekindled their romance in 2017 and have been together for almost three years now.

Meanwhile, Briana started dating "The Hills" star Brody Jenner over the summer but split a few months ago. The stylist then got back together with her on-and-off boyfriend Nick Gordon. The couple who have known each other for nearly a decade recently announced that they are engaged.

In a sweet post he shared on his Instagram account, Gordon revealed that Louis and Briana's son Freddie was also a part of their engagement. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. Can't wait to have you both part of my life forever," he wrote alongside a collage of a picture of him, Briana, Freddie, and a snap of the engagement ring, adding the hashtag "#theysaidyes."

Meanwhile, Briana gushed about her fiance: "10 years of knowing you and I knew all along you were my soulmate. I love you!"